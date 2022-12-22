Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. 107,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

