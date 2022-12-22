D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $89.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

