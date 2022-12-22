D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading 2.3% Higher

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.70 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.93). 27,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 55,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($2.86).

D4t4 Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.03 million and a PE ratio of 24,100.00.

D4t4 Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.00%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

