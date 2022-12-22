Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,033. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.