Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$368,540.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile



Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

