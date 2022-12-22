Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $254,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
DAWN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 206,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,959. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.