Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $254,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

DAWN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 206,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,959. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

