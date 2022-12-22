Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,959. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

