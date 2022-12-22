Decentraland (MANA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.28 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $559.83 million and $34.28 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

