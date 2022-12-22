Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMXXF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $101.55 on Monday. TMX Group has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $111.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

