Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Börse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.