Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Börse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
