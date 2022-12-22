DigiByte Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $129.75 million and $3.01 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,850.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00388336 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022175 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00874026 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00097661 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00597631 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00265401 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,888,564,739 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars.
