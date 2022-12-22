Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,785. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

