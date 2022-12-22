DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $41.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

