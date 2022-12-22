Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,220.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,220.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,685. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

