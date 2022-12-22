Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.59

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and traded as high as $36.99. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 1,839,565 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 78.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.