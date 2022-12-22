Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,842 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 13,429 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

TZA stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,428,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,293. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

