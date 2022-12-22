Dollar General’s (DG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.53. 1,926,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 137,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

