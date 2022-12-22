Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.86. 9,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

