Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,741. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

