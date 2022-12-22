Drake & Associates LLC Buys 557 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.62. 12,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,949. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.82 and its 200 day moving average is $365.22.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

