Drake & Associates LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Drake & Associates LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in General Mills by 55.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,664. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

