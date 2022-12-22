Drake & Associates LLC Invests $204,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Dollar General by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.71. 17,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

