Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

