Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

