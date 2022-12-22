Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) vs. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Head-To-Head Review

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $25.25 million 1.51 -$10.27 million N/A N/A Dundee $14.72 million 6.03 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -4.16

Great Elm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

41.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Capital and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -129.91% -16.59% -4.05% Dundee N/A -9.33% -6.67%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Dundee on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

