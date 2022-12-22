dYdX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100.51 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00007199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 27% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $67.27 million and $100.51 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

