E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Shares Down 9.3%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.76. Approximately 11,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 19,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

EINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.10.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

