East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Down 16.7%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 269,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 36,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$20.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

