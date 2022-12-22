Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.89

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 3183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.