ECOMI (OMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.79 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $221.79 million and approximately $573,895.55 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.83 or 0.05166364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00496966 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.86 or 0.29445457 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.
