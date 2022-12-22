ECOMI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $611,737.05 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $217.18 million and $611,737.05 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
ECOMI Profile
OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
