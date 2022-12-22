Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $10.45. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 282,657 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
Featured Stories
