Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $10.45. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 282,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.