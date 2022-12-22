Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 1.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

