Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.