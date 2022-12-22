Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 7,368 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,258.9% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $354,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

