Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

