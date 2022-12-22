Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $299,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

