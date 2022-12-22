Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

