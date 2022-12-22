Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 15,036 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,578,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.