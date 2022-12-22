Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.75

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $32.99. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 2,593 shares.

Emclaire Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Emclaire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 420.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.