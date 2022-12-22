Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.75

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $32.99. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 2,593 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
