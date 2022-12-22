Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.00. 23,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.