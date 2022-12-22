Empower (MPWR) Price Hits $1.38 on Exchanges

Empower (MPWR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Empower has a total market capitalization of $17.30 million and $999.90 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00008246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.40358968 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,820.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

