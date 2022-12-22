Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.79 and traded as high as C$8.57. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 302,102 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.13.

Enerflex Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

