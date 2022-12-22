Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $365.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.61.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

ENPH opened at $317.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

