Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Down 3%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 27,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 149,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
