Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Down 3%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 27,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 149,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

