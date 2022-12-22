Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.29. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $295.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Equifax by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.