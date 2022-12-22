Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.95 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $80.95 million and $738,498.37 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00392466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00866699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00601867 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265702 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,789,642 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

