Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $821,973.79 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.35 million and approximately $821,973.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,854.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00388420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00871839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00097957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00597441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,757,893 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

