Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Up 12.7%

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38). Approximately 177,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Escape Hunt Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

