Euro Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $785,540.57 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Euro Coin has a market cap of $26.44 million and $785,540.57 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 24,906,254 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.

